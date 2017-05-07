South Asian Satellite: PM Modi Says Dream And Commitment Fulfilled

The Rs 235 crore satellite has been built by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) as part of a Rs 450 crore project.

All India | | Updated: May 07, 2017 00:42 IST
ISRO's South Asia communications satellite was successfully launched from Sriharikota on Friday.

New Delhi:  The launching of South Asian Satellite was "a dream and a commitment" which India has fulfilled, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today, a day after the country crafted history.

Touted as India's "priceless gift" to its South Asian neighbours, the GSAT-9 launched yesterday will provide communication and help in disaster management in Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Afghanistan. Pakistan refused to be a part of the project.

"..It was a dream and a commitment, which India has adhered to," tweeted PM Modi who had made a unilateral proposal of India launching such a regional satellite soon after he became the Prime Minister in 2014.

The Prime Minister tweeted in response to a message by a follower who congratulated him, saying that his dream had come true.

To another tweet, PM Modi said, "Through science, we can transform the lives of the poor and marginalised."

The Rs 235 crore satellite has been built by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) as part of a Rs 450 crore project.

The cuboid-shaped 2,230 kg satellite named SAS will enable a full range of services to the neighbours, including in telecommunication, television, direct-to-home, VSATs, tele-education and telemedicine. The South Asian Satellite (SAS) mission life is 12 years.

