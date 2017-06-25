South Actor Ravi Teja's Brother Dies In Road Accident

Highlights Bharath was alone in the car when the mishap occurred He was travelling towards Gachibowli from Shamshabad His car hit a stationary lorry on Saturday night

Telugu film actor Ravi Teja's younger brother Bharath was killed after his car collided with a lorry in the Shamshabad area of Hyderabad, police said today.Bharath, 45, who also acted in a few Telugu movies, was driving the car when it hit the stationary lorry on the Outer Ring Road near Kothwalguda in Shamshabad late last night, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport's police station inspector M Mahesh said.Bharath, who died on the spot, was alone in the car when the mishap occurred, he said. "He was travelling towards Gachibowli from Shamshabad. He was alone in the car," the inspector added.Asked if police suspect it to be a case of drunken driving, Mr Mahesh said, "The viscera of the deceased will be sent to a forensic science laboratory. Now the post mortem is underway."The lorry was parked near the roadside after it broke down prior to the accident, police said. A case will be registered against the lorry driver as he parked it without switching on precautionary indicators for other vehicles, the inspector said.