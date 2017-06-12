Sorry Kapil Sharma, Salman Khan Finds Sunil Grover Funnier Salman Khan has shot for an episode with Sunil Grover slated to be aired on June 18

For the promotions of his last film,(2016), Salman Khan had gone on Kapil Sharma's comedy show, reportedly after muchowing to his contract with Colors'. And Kapil's fallout with the channel was fresh in public memory. Now, the television promotions of Sallu-starrersans Kapil have set tongues wagging.Over the weekend, the Bollywood superstar shot for a two-hour special for Sony, which currently telecasts The episode, slated to be aired on June 18 in the run-up to Eid, features Sunil Grover (Dr Mashoor Gulati and Rinku), Ali Asgar () and Sugandha Mishra (Teacher). Interestingly, all three had quitafter the headline act assaulted Sunil on a flight. What's more, Sunil appeared in his Dr Mashoor Gulati avatar.Apart from the trio, internet sensation Dr Sanket Bhosale, who is known to mimic Salman Khan, was also part of the 120-minute shenanigans. "It was a special episode forand we had a lot of fun shooting for it. Although I can't reveal much, I can say that Salmanwas really amazed and surprised by our gags. He was rolling with laughter and he complimented us by saying that our comedy was not offensive," Sanket said.Insiders inform that with TRPs of Kapil Sharma's show taking a beating post the mid-air fracas, the channel wanted to check Sunil's popularity and competence as an individual artiste. "The special episode is an experiment to see if Sunil can hold the audience's interest on his own without Kapil's help. They want to be sure of the fact that the dipping TRPs are indeed due to Sunil Grover's absence. Once that's confirmed, they hope to sign him as the main act of a new show. Ali, too, will be roped in," adds the source.