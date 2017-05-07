Sonu Nigam Urges Government To Act Against Those Who Issue Fatwas

On April 20, Sonu Nigam shaved his head in defiance of a 'fatwa'

Highlights Sonu Nigam: How can we allow such things like fatwa? "I don't like gundagardi (hooliganism) in any form," said Sonu Nigam "You can't threaten a family in the name of religion," said Sonu Nigam

God bless everyone. I'm not a Muslim and I have to be woken up by the Azaan in the morning. When will this forced religiousness end in India — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 16, 2017

And by the way Mohammed did not have electricity when he made Islam.. Why do I have to have this cacophony after Edison? — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 17, 2017

I don't believe in any temple or gurudwara using electricity To wake up people who don't follow the religion . Why then..? Honest? True? — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 17, 2017

Gundagardi hai bus... — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 17, 2017

Dear everyone. Your stand exposes your own IQ. I stand by my statement that loudspeakers should not be allowed in Mosques & Temples. Period — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 18, 2017