Sonia Gandhi, Opposition Lawmakers Meet Meira Kumar, Gopalkrishna Gandhi

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Former Prime Minister H D Devegowda, BSP's Satish Mishra and Samajwadi party's Ram Gopal Yadav. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha chief Shibu Soren too made a rare public appearance at the meeting.

All India | Written by | Updated: July 16, 2017 19:09 IST
44 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Sonia Gandhi, Opposition Lawmakers Meet Meira Kumar, Gopalkrishna Gandhi

Apart from Congress, leaders from 16 other Opposition parties attended the meet.

New Delhi:  Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Sunday convened a meeting of all Opposition lawmakers a day before tomorrow's Presidential elections to interact with the bloc's nominee Meira Kumar and vice presidential candidate Gopalkrishna Gandhi.

Apart from Congress lawmakers including former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, leaders from 16 other Opposition parties attended the meet.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Former Prime Minister H D Devegowda, BSP's Satish Mishra and Samajwadi party's Ram Gopal Yadav. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha chief Shibu Soren too made a rare public appearance at the meeting.

Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal, however, skipped today's meeting as they support NDA's Presidential nominee.

A senior Congress leader told NDTV that JD(U) had conveyed it to the party that they will separately meet Mr Gandhi - who they support - at a later date.

Though the meeting was not open to the media, leaders who attended the meeting said the Congress President reiterated the Presidential election was United Progressive Alliance's commitment towards "fighting communal forces".

Read more on Presidential elections here

Trending

Share this story on

44 Shares
ALSO READPolice Thought A Skydiver Died In An Accident - Until They Saw His Final Message To His Wife
presidentialelections2017Sonia GandhiOpposition meetMeira KumarGopakrishna Gandhi

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
TransformersSpiderman HomecomingWar for the Planet of Apes Movie ReviewJagga Jasoos

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................