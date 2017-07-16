Sonia Gandhi, Opposition Lawmakers Meet Meira Kumar, Gopalkrishna Gandhi NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Former Prime Minister H D Devegowda, BSP's Satish Mishra and Samajwadi party's Ram Gopal Yadav. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha chief Shibu Soren too made a rare public appearance at the meeting.

44 Shares EMAIL PRINT Apart from Congress, leaders from 16 other Opposition parties attended the meet. New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Sunday convened a meeting of all Opposition lawmakers a day before tomorrow's Presidential elections to interact with the bloc's nominee



Apart from Congress lawmakers including former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, leaders from 16 other Opposition parties attended the meet.



NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Former Prime Minister H D Devegowda, BSP's Satish Mishra and Samajwadi party's Ram Gopal Yadav. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha chief Shibu Soren too made a rare public appearance at the meeting.



Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal, however, skipped today's meeting as they support NDA's Presidential nominee.



A senior Congress leader told NDTV that JD(U) had conveyed it to the party that they will separately meet Mr Gandhi - who they support - at a later date.



Though the meeting was not open to the media, leaders who attended the meeting said the Congress President reiterated the Presidential election was United Progressive Alliance's commitment towards "fighting communal forces".



