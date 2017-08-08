Sonia Gandhi Expresses Concern Over Rise Of 'Self-Vigilantism', Defends Liberty

Sonia Gandhi today said that the party must defend liberty and freedom of individuals and institutions. Speaking at a special CWC meeting in New Delhi today, the Congress president also expressed concerns over the rise in cases of "self-vigilantism".Her remarks come on a day when the party petitioned the Election Commission for cancellation of two votes of its "disgruntled" lawmakers during Rajya Sabha election in Gujarat."Congress must always defend the liberty and freedom of individual and institutions. Anguished by assault on freedom; self-appointed vigilantes are a threat to liberty and enemy of pluralism and diversity," Ms Gandhi said at the meeting.AICC in-charge of communication Randeep Surjewala also said that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh expressed concerns during the meeting about India's youth and peasantry as also multiple problems persisting post demonetisation and GST.Party vice-president Rahul Gandhi skipped the special meeting of the CWC on the 75th anniversary of Quit India movement as he is down with fever.