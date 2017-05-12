Sonia Gandhi Discharged From Hospital

The 69-year-old Congress supremo had underwent a shoulder surgery in Sir Ganga Ram hospital last year.

All India | | Updated: May 12, 2017 23:41 IST
4 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Sonia Gandhi Discharged From Hospital

Sonia Gandhi had underwent a shoulder surgery in the same hospital last year. (Representational image)

New Delhi:  Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who was undergoing treatment for food poisoning at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi, was discharged tonight, hospital authorities said.

She was admitted to the hospital on May 7 and has recovered, according to Dr D S Rana, Chairman (Board of Management), SGRH.

"Gandhi after recovering from food poisoning was discharged today at 7 PM. Her condition at the time of discharge was stable," he said.

The 69-year-old Congress president had underwent a shoulder surgery in the same hospital last year.

Trending

Share this story on

4 Shares
ALSO READHow China Reacted To Sri Lanka Blocking Its Submarine With Eye On India
Sonia Gandhi illnessSir Ganga Ram Hospitalfood poisoning

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL ScheduleIPL Points TableLive Cricket ScoreMoto E4Amazon SaleMeri Pyaari BinduSarkar 3

................................ Advertisement ................................