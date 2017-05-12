Sonia Gandhi Discharged From Hospital

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who was undergoing treatment for food poisoning at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi, was discharged tonight, hospital authorities said.She was admitted to the hospital on May 7 and has recovered, according to Dr D S Rana, Chairman (Board of Management), SGRH."Gandhi after recovering from food poisoning was discharged today at 7 PM. Her condition at the time of discharge was stable," he said.The 69-year-old Congress president had underwent a shoulder surgery in the same hospital last year.