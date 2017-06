Sonam Kapoor, Holidaying In Sri Lanka, Is A Poem In Black And White

Highlights Sonam Kapoor vacation partner is her sister Rhea In the latest pics, Sonam sports Three Graces London resort wear Sonam's upcoming films are Padman and Sanjay Dutt biopic

Bliss it was in that dawn to be alive, but to be young was very heaven. William Wordsworth. @Karishma A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on Jun 28, 2017 at 9:07pm PDT

That best portion of a man's life, his little, nameless, unremembered acts of kindness and love. William Wordsworth @karishma @threegracesldn @amangalla A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on Jun 28, 2017 at 8:11am PDT

Love betters what is best. William Wordsworth @Karishma A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on Jun 28, 2017 at 9:05pm PDT

How does the meadow flower its bloom unfold? Because the lovely little flower is free down to its root, and in the freedom bold. William Wordsworth @Karishma A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on Jun 28, 2017 at 9:06pm PDT

@sonamkapoor in our @wearerheson White Out Pallazo Pant is A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) on Jun 27, 2017 at 11:56am PDT

MOGRA BAWSE. #Mogra #Rheson by @karishma A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) on Jun 27, 2017 at 8:27am PDT

Actress Sonam Kapoor is posting pictures from her Sri Lankan vacation and we cannot keep calm because they are absolutely amazing. The 32-year-old actress is relaxing in Sri Lanka with her sister Rhea Kapoor before she gets busy withor Rajkumar Hirani's biopic on Sanjay Dutt. Sonam shared six new pictures (in a series of three) with quotes from William Wordsworth. She looked exquisite in the portrait shots. Sonam Kapoor ditched her fashion label Rheson in favour of Three Graces London resort wear. Check out the latest pictures from Sonam Kapoor's Sri Lanka vacation album.Keep those pics coming, Sonam Kapoor.Rhea earlier instagrammed these pictures in which they were dressed in Rheson articles.Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Ram Madhvani's. Sonam won a National Award for her portrayal of Pan Am chief purser Neerja Bhanot, who was killed while saving passengers on board a hijacked flight in 1986.A few months ago, Sonam Kapoor was filmingwith Akshay Kumar. The film is an adaptation of Twinkle Khanna's short storyfrom her book. The story itself is based on the life of Tamil Nadu-based Arunachalam Muruganantham, who made the first low-cost sanitary pad making machine.is directed by R Balki and also stars Radhika Apte.Apart from, Sonam Kapoor has signed up for Rajkumar Hirani's biopic on Sanjay Dutt, which features Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. Sonam Kapoor has a small role in the film, reportedly that of actress Tina Munim, whom Sanjay Dutt briefly dated