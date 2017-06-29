Sonam Kapoor, Holidaying In Sri Lanka, Is A Poem In Black And White

Actress Sonam Kapoor is posting pictures from her Sri Lankan vacation and we cannot keep calm because they are absolutely amazing. The 32-year-old actress is relaxing in Sri Lanka with her sister Rhea Kapoor before she gets busy with Padman or Rajkumar Hirani's biopic on Sanjay Dutt. Sonam shared six new pictures (in a series of three) with quotes from William Wordsworth. She looked exquisite in the portrait shots. Sonam Kapoor ditched her fashion label Rheson in favour of Three Graces London resort wear. Check out the latest pictures from Sonam Kapoor's Sri Lanka vacation album.
Highlights
- Sonam Kapoor vacation partner is her sister Rhea
- In the latest pics, Sonam sports Three Graces London resort wear
- Sonam's upcoming films are Padman and Sanjay Dutt biopic
Keep those pics coming, Sonam Kapoor.
Rhea earlier instagrammed these pictures in which they were dressed in Rheson articles.
Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Ram Madhvani's Neerja. Sonam won a National Award for her portrayal of Pan Am chief purser Neerja Bhanot, who was killed while saving passengers on board a hijacked flight in 1986.
A few months ago, Sonam Kapoor was filming Padman with Akshay Kumar. The film is an adaptation of Twinkle Khanna's short story The Sanitary Man of Sacred Land from her book The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad. The story itself is based on the life of Tamil Nadu-based Arunachalam Muruganantham, who made the first low-cost sanitary pad making machine. Padman is directed by R Balki and also stars Radhika Apte.
Apart from Padman, Sonam Kapoor has signed up for Rajkumar Hirani's biopic on Sanjay Dutt, which features Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. Sonam Kapoor has a small role in the film, reportedly that of actress Tina Munim, whom Sanjay Dutt briefly dated.