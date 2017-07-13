Sonam Kapoor, Fed Up Of Engagement Reports, Tells Media To 'Stop Writing C**p'

Highlights
- Sonam Kapoor is reportedly dating Bhane owner Anand Ahuja
- "A woman's worth is not quantified by a ring on her finger," she tweeted
- She lamented the inherent sexism in the focus on her personal affairs
Read her statement here:
Dear gossip columnists of @DeccanChronicle#asianage@MumbaiMirror@pinkvillapic.twitter.com/nJ4p1YyOwW— Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) July 13, 2017
Sonam Kapoor also lamented the inherent sexism in the media's focus on her personal affairs. She wrote, to responding tweets: "What's sad is that a woman's worth is quantified through this s**t. Why aren't male heroes asked this? What's scary is that most of these columnists are women. Not realizing that a woman's worth is not quantified by a ring on her finger." It's not always the female actresses, though - Salman Khan has been plagued by pretty personal questions on his continued bachelorhood for years.
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, who owns the clothing label Bhane, haven't actually said they are dating but a look through their respective Instagram accounts shows they haven't exactly shied away from posting pictures and endearments about each other. Anand has accompanied Sonam to several public engagements recently, including the National Award where the actress received a Special Mention for her work in Neerja. This week, a deluge of tabloid reports claim that Sonam's father Anil Kapoor want the couple to be engaged, married, what-have-you soonest.
We'll wait for Sonam Kapoor to formally announce her relationship status. Until then, here are some posts she and Anand Ahuja have shared:
Most recently, Sonam hinted at the rumoured romance by tagging her mother Sunita and Anand in a post referencing the Doris Day song Que Sera Sera. Anand's response soon appeared in the comments section: 'love love love! (sic).'
When I was just a little girl I asked my mother "what will I be? Will I be pretty? Will I be rich?" Here's what she said to me "Que sera, sera Whatever will be, will be The future's not ours to see Que sera, sera What will be, will be" When I grew up and fell in love I asked my sweetheart "what lies ahead? Will we have rainbows day after day?" Here's what my sweetheart said "Que sera, sera Whatever will be, will be The future's not ours to see Que sera, sera What will be, will be" @dolcegabbana @anandahuja @kapoor.sunita (to see the rest of the images in the series go to my app!)
Sonam Kapoor, last seen as slain air stewardess Neerja Bhanot in Neerja, is currently working on Akshay Kumar's Padman and the Sanjay Dutt biopic starring her Saawariya hero Ranbir Kapoor.