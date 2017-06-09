Sonam Kapoor Celebrates 32nd Birthday. Anil Kapoor Has A Special Message For His 'Warrior Princess'

You can never forget that moment when you hold your child in your arms for the first time...For me, today is a celebration of that memory and of the person who gave me the gift of fatherhood for the very first time... Happy Birthday @sonamkapoor ! Keep smiling, shine brighter, be happier! You are my very own warrior princess & I believe in you just as fiercely as you stand by your beliefs...Love you beta!

