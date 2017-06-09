Sonam Kapoor Celebrates 32nd Birthday. Anil Kapoor Has A Special Message For His 'Warrior Princess'

Highlights
- Anil: I believe in you just as fiercely as you stand by your beliefs
- Sonam's rumoured boyfriend Anand Ahuja shared two videos on Instagram
- Shabana Azmi and Abhishek Bachchan also extended their best wishes
You can never forget that moment when you hold your child in your arms for the first time...For me, today is a celebration of that memory and of the person who gave me the gift of fatherhood for the very first time... Happy Birthday @sonamkapoor ! Keep smiling, shine brighter, be happier! You are my very own warrior princess & I believe in you just as fiercely as you stand by your beliefs...Love you beta!
Sonam Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend Anand Ahuja also shared two boomerang videos on Instagram, giving us a glimpse of her birthday celebration. In one of the videos, Sonam is seen playing mini-golf and her name features in the background.
Veteran actress Shabana Azmi, who co-starred with Sonam Kapoor in the 2016 movie Neerja, also extended her best wishes to her. "Continue to dare!," wrote the 66-year-old actress.
@sonamakapoor salgirah mubarak Sonam.Jeete raho khush raho..build your cities on the walls of the Vesuvius.Continue to dare! Lots of love— Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) June 9, 2017
Abhishek Bachchan also wished his Players and Delhi-6 co-star on Twitter and reminded her of their 'pending butter chicken meal.'
Here's wishing a very happy birthday to @sonamakapoor . Hope u have an even better year than the last 1.Our butter chicken meal is pending.— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) June 9, 2017
Other Bollywood celebrities who wished Sonam Kapoor are - filmmaker Farah Khan, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurrana and Riteish Deshmukh.
Happiest birthday @sonamakapoor if possible hav an even better year!lots of lov kapoor.sunita... https://t.co/BaDi2AfczP— Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) June 9, 2017
Haappppyyyy happpppppyyyy birthday @sonamakapoor ,stay happy , healthy and stylish always— SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) June 9, 2017
Happy birthday you beautiful beautiful child!!! May you have every joy and all the love- because u deserve that and more! @sonamakapoorpic.twitter.com/ZNewkZlegD— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 8, 2017
Happy birthday @sonamakapoor Keep spreading your amaze energy and keep inspiring us.To a year full of happiness— bhumi pednekar (@psbhumi) June 9, 2017
Happy bday sona @sonamakapoor— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) June 9, 2017
Happy happy bday my dearest @sonamakapoor !!!!! Loads of love n hugs— Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) June 9, 2017
She redefined fashion for this generation, she won a National Award & its her Birthday . Have a great one @sonamakapoorpic.twitter.com/qwXlUuCbkA— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 9, 2017
On May 3, Sonam Kapoor won her first National Award for Neerja. The actress received a Special Mention for her role as the late Pan Am purser Neerja Bhanot.
Last month, Sonam walked the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival.
"I believe in pink. I believe that laughing is the best calorie burner. I believe in kissing, kissing a lot. I believe in being strong when everything seems to be going wrong. I believe that happy girls are the prettiest girls. I believe that tomorrow is another day and I believe in miracles." Audrey Hepburn #sonamatcannes #lifeatcannes
Sonam Kapoor is currently shooting for R Balki's Padman along with Akshay Kumar. The film also stars Radhika Apte. She will also be seen in Sanjay Dutt biopic, directed by Rajkumar Hirani.
Happy Birthday, Sonam Kapoor!