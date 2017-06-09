Sonam Kapoor Celebrates 32nd Birthday. Anil Kapoor Has A Special Message For His 'Warrior Princess'

On Sonam Kapoor's 32nd birthday, Anil Kapoor shared a stunning poster of his 'warrior princess' along with a heartwarming message

All India | Written by | Updated: June 09, 2017 21:37 IST
3 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Sonam Kapoor Celebrates 32nd Birthday. Anil Kapoor Has A Special Message For His 'Warrior Princess'

Sonam Kapoor photographed with Anil Kapoor (Image courtesy: Anil Kapoor)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Anil: I believe in you just as fiercely as you stand by your beliefs
  2. Sonam's rumoured boyfriend Anand Ahuja shared two videos on Instagram
  3. Shabana Azmi and Abhishek Bachchan also extended their best wishes
Actress Sonam Kapoor is celebrating her 32nd birthday today and wishes have been pouring in for her from all her fans and colleagues. Celebrities including her father Anil Kapoor extended his best wishes for her on social media. The 60-year-old actor shared a stunning portrait of his 'warrior princess' along with a heartwarming message. "Today is a celebration of that memory and of the person who gave me the gift of fatherhood for the very first time," wrote Anil Kapoor. "You are my very own warrior princess & I believe in you just as fiercely as you stand by your beliefs," he added. See the beautiful portrait shared by Anil Kapoor here:
 


Sonam Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend Anand Ahuja also shared two boomerang videos on Instagram, giving us a glimpse of her birthday celebration. In one of the videos, Sonam is seen playing mini-golf and her name features in the background.
 
 

@sonamkapoor

A post shared by anand ahuja (@anandahuja) on

 
 

@sonamkapoor @rheakapoor @karanboo

A post shared by anand ahuja (@anandahuja) on



Veteran actress Shabana Azmi, who co-starred with Sonam Kapoor in the 2016 movie Neerja, also extended her best wishes to her. "Continue to dare!," wrote the 66-year-old actress.
 

Abhishek Bachchan also wished his Players and Delhi-6 co-star on Twitter and reminded her of their 'pending butter chicken meal.'
 

Other Bollywood celebrities who wished Sonam Kapoor are - filmmaker Farah Khan, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurrana and Riteish Deshmukh.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On May 3, Sonam Kapoor won her first National Award for Neerja. The actress received a Special Mention for her role as the late Pan Am purser Neerja Bhanot.

Last month, Sonam walked the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival.
 
 


Sonam Kapoor is currently shooting for R Balki's Padman along with Akshay Kumar. The film also stars Radhika Apte. She will also be seen in Sanjay Dutt biopic, directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

Happy Birthday, Sonam Kapoor!
 

Trending

Share this story on

3 Shares
ALSO READIn Astana, PM Modi Delivers A Message To China, Pakistan: 10 Points
sonam kapooranil kapoorneerja

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
ICC Champions Trophy ScheduleLive Cricket ScoreOnePlus 5 Price in IndiaBehen Hogi TeriThe MummyRaabta

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................