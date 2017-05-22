Sonam At Cannes, Anil's Mubarakan: Sunday's Trends Were All About The Kapoors

Sonam Kapoor's first Cannes appearance of 2017 put her on the trends list while Anil Kapoor's upcoming film Mubarakan was trending after the makers released the film's poster

All India | Written by | Updated: May 22, 2017 08:57 IST
Sonam Kapoor at Cannes. Anil Kapoor in Mubarakan. (Images courtesy: Sonam and Anil Kapoor)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. A new poster of Anil Kapoor's Mubarakan released last night
  2. Sonam Kapoor made her first Cannes 2017 appearance in Elie Saab
  3. Both Sonam and Anil Kapoor's were trending on Twitter
Last night was quite special for actor Anil Kapoor, who spotted his new film Mubarakan and his daughter, Sonam Kapoor, trending on Twitter simultaneously. Mubarakan was Twitter's toast because the makers released the film's first poster featuring Anil Kapoor and his nephew, actor Arjun Kapoor while Sonam was conquering Cannes Film Festival red carpet around the same time. 'Mubarakan' and 'SonamAtCannes' trended on Sunday evening. Anil Kapoor shared a screenshot of the India trends and wrote: "Looks like we're the trendiest family on the block! #Mubarakan to the whole team!! What a day it's been!! #SonamAtCannes (sic)" Take a look at Anil Kapoor's post:
 

The first poster of Mubarakan features Anil Kapoor resting with swag in the arms of his nephew Arjun Kapoor, who will be seen in a double role in the film. Arjun plays Anil Kapoor's nephew in the film too. Mubarakan also stars Ileana D'Cruz and Athiya Shetty. The film is directed by Anees Bazmee and is slated to release on July 28.

Take a look at the poster of Mubarakan:
 

Meanwhile, here's the Cannes look which put Sonam Kapoor on the trends list on Sunday. The 31-year-old actress wore an Elie Saab dress accessorised with custom made pieces from Kalyan Jewellers. Sonam was styled by her sister, Rhea Kapoor and looked absolutely stunning.
 
 

A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on



Sonam Kapoor attended the screening of The Meyerowitz Stories at the ongoing Cannes Film festival on Sunday. She will walk the red carpet again, tonight.

Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Neerja and will soon start filming Veere Di Wedding. She will also be seen in R Balki's Padman with Akshay Kumar.

Trending

