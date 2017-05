Sonam At Cannes, Anil's Mubarakan: Sunday's Trends Were All About The Kapoors

Highlights A new poster of Anil Kapoor's Mubarakan released last night Sonam Kapoor made her first Cannes 2017 appearance in Elie Saab Both Sonam and Anil Kapoor's were trending on Twitter

Looks like we're the trendiest family on the block! #Mubarakan to the whole team!! What a day it's been!! #SonamAtCannespic.twitter.com/ParoMlfl9s — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 21, 2017

Don't go by our innocent faces! The Chacha - Bhatija(s) are up to no good! Wait for #28thJuly to know the full story! @arjunk26#Mubarakanpic.twitter.com/MLM5HxwRTp — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 21, 2017

A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on May 21, 2017 at 12:25pm PDT

Last night was quite special for actor Anil Kapoor, who spotted his new filmand his daughter, Sonam Kapoor, trending on Twitter simultaneously.was Twitter's toast because the makers released the film's first poster featuring Anil Kapoor and his nephew, actor Arjun Kapoor while Sonam was conquering Cannes Film Festival red carpet around the same time. '' and 'SonamAtCannes' trended on Sunday evening. Anil Kapoor shared a screenshot of the India trends and wrote: "Looks like we're the trendiest family on the block! #Mubarakan to the whole team!! What a day it's been!! #SonamAtCannes (sic)" Take a look at Anil Kapoor's post:The first poster offeatures Anil Kapoor resting with swag in the arms of his nephew Arjun Kapoor, who will be seen in a double role in the film. Arjun plays Anil Kapoor's nephew in the film too.also stars Ileana D'Cruz and Athiya Shetty. The film is directed by Anees Bazmee and is slated to release on July 28.Take a look at the poster ofMeanwhile, here's the Cannes look which put Sonam Kapoor on the trends list on Sunday. The 31-year-old actress wore an Elie Saab dress accessorised with custom made pieces from Kalyan Jewellers. Sonam was styled by her sister, Rhea Kapoor and looked absolutely stunning.Sonam Kapoor attended the screening ofat the ongoing Cannes Film festival on Sunday. She will walk the red carpet again, tonight.Sonam Kapoor was last seen inand will soon start filming. She will also be seen in R Balki'swith Akshay Kumar.