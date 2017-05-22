Sonam At Cannes, Anil's Mubarakan: Sunday's Trends Were All About The Kapoors

Last night was quite special for actor Anil Kapoor, who spotted his new film Mubarakan and his daughter, Sonam Kapoor, trending on Twitter simultaneously. Mubarakan was Twitter's toast because the makers released the film's first poster featuring Anil Kapoor and his nephew, actor Arjun Kapoor while Sonam was conquering Cannes Film Festival red carpet around the same time. 'Mubarakan' and 'SonamAtCannes' trended on Sunday evening. Anil Kapoor shared a screenshot of the India trends and wrote: "Looks like we're the trendiest family on the block! #Mubarakan to the whole team!! What a day it's been!! #SonamAtCannes (sic)" Take a look at Anil Kapoor's post:
Highlights
- A new poster of Anil Kapoor's Mubarakan released last night
- Sonam Kapoor made her first Cannes 2017 appearance in Elie Saab
- Both Sonam and Anil Kapoor's were trending on Twitter
Looks like we're the trendiest family on the block! #Mubarakan to the whole team!! What a day it's been!! #SonamAtCannespic.twitter.com/ParoMlfl9s— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 21, 2017
The first poster of Mubarakan features Anil Kapoor resting with swag in the arms of his nephew Arjun Kapoor, who will be seen in a double role in the film. Arjun plays Anil Kapoor's nephew in the film too. Mubarakan also stars Ileana D'Cruz and Athiya Shetty. The film is directed by Anees Bazmee and is slated to release on July 28.
Take a look at the poster of Mubarakan:
Don't go by our innocent faces! The Chacha - Bhatija(s) are up to no good! Wait for #28thJuly to know the full story! @arjunk26#Mubarakanpic.twitter.com/MLM5HxwRTp— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 21, 2017
Meanwhile, here's the Cannes look which put Sonam Kapoor on the trends list on Sunday. The 31-year-old actress wore an Elie Saab dress accessorised with custom made pieces from Kalyan Jewellers. Sonam was styled by her sister, Rhea Kapoor and looked absolutely stunning.
Sonam Kapoor attended the screening of The Meyerowitz Stories at the ongoing Cannes Film festival on Sunday. She will walk the red carpet again, tonight.
Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Neerja and will soon start filming Veere Di Wedding. She will also be seen in R Balki's Padman with Akshay Kumar.