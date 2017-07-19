Sonakshi Sinha Begins Shooting Film With Diljit Dosanjh In New York

Actress Sonakshi Sinha has started shooting for Vashu Bhagnani's next venture, co-starring Diljit Dosanjh, reports news agency PTI. The film is being shot in New York and is touted as India's first stage reality movie. Speaking to PTI, the 30-year-old actress said that she is 'excited to be a part of the project.' "I'm excited to be a part of this project. We have started the shoot and it's for the first time that I have collaborated with Vashuji and Wizcraft for a film. Being India's first stage reality film, I am equally nervous and thrilled at the same time," Sonakshi told PTI.
The Lootera actress added that she is 'looking forward' to the film which is 'an out-and-out comedy.'
"It's extremely crazy and an out-and-out comedy. I'm really looking forward to this laugh riot," she said.
Sonakshi Sinha and Diljit Dosanjh attended the 18th edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards that was held in New Jersey on July 15.
Diljit won the Best Debut Actor Male at the IIFA awards for his performance in Udta Punjab.
Ahead of the film's shoot, Sonakshi enjoyed a mini vacation in the city. She delighted her fans and followers on social media by sharing a number of photos. From sailing on the Hudson River to a visit near the iconic Brooklyn Bridge, Sonakshi's pictures will definitely make you want to pack your bags and leave.
Sonakshi Sinha last featured in Sunhil Sippy's Noor. She will next be seen in Ittefaq, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. The film, directed by Abhay Chopra, is scheduled to release in November.
Sonakshi's other upcoming project is Namastey England opposite Akshay Kumar.
(With PTI inputs)