Solution To Doklam Stand-Off To Be Found Soon: Home Minister Rajnath Singh

Home Minister Rajnath Singh said today that a solution to the ongoing stand-off between India and China at Doklam would be found soon and hoped that Beijing would make a positive move in this regard. He was speaking at a function of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police or ITBP in New Delhi."There will be a solution soon and I am sure China will make a positive move," he said.The Union Home Minister said he wanted to convey a message to all neighbouring countries that India wanted peace. However, Mr Singh also made it clear that Indian security forces were capable of defending the country's territories. "Our security forces have all the power to protect Indian borders," he said.The Indo-Tibetan Border Police guards the 4,057 km long China-Indian border from Jammu and Kashmir to Arunachal Pradesh.India and China have been locked in a face-off in the Doklam area of the Sikkim sector after Indian troops stopped the Chinese Army from illegally constructing a road in the disputed area.China has been claiming that it was constructing the road within its territory and has been demanding immediate pull-out of the Indian troops from the disputed Doklam plateau. Bhutan says Doklam belongs to it.China has been ramping up rhetoric against India over the last few weeks demanding immediate withdrawal of Indian troops from Doklam. The Chinese state media, particularly, have carried a barrage of critical articles on the Dokalam stand-off accusing India.