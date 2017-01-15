Soldiers Who Complained On Social Media Can Face Tough Action: Sources

The armymen who have voiced their complaints on social media following the huge stir caused by BSF (Border Security Force) man Tej Bahadur Yadav can face serious action, sources have told NDTV. In case they are court-martialed, the punishment can involve loss of rank, seniority or outright dismissal from service, sources said.Army chief Bipin Rawat has already said that action will be taken against soldiers using social media to air grievances instead of going through the regular channels.In the Army, every violation of code is followed by stern action. Even a 5-minute delay in appearing for Physical Training is a punishable offence.In case of the social media, the army already has a policy. While jawans and officers are allowed to post their views on social media, they are not allowed to criticise the government or reveal anything about the nature of their work or working conditions.Even so, as Tej Bahadur Yadav's viral video on Facebook on bad food served by the BSF at the Line of Control had made headlines, jawans serving in the military and paramilitary forces defiantly took to Facebook and YouTube, talking of the difficulties they were facing. Several soldiers put up videos on YouTube -- one of them alleging that he was forced to "wash clothes, polish boots and walk dogs" for his seniors.Sources said the past record of the offenders will have an impact on the extent of the censure or punishment. A repeat offender faces a harsher punishment. In this case, while deciding on the action, the army also will factor in the broader impact of the social media.The Commanding Officer of the unit in which the men are posted would decide on the extent of the punishment, which would reflect on their permanent record. If the Commanding Officer recommends a Court Martial and this recommendation is accepted by his seniors, there is a possibility that the jawans will face loss of rank, seniority or outright dismissal from service.A full-fledged Court Martial, however, is unlikely unless the jawan is a habitual offender, the sources said.In case of Tej Bahadur Yadav, the investigation ordered by the Union home ministry concluded that his allegations were unsubstantiated. The BSF has already said Mr Yadav had a "dodgy record" that also features "intoxication and insubordination". After he was transferred from LoC to Poonch when his video went viral, his family alleged that he was being unfairly targetted for blowing the whistle on a common cause.