Soldier's Headless Body Angers Family In Punjab, Funeral Delayed

As 42-year-old Paramjit Singh's body was flown to his village in Tarn Taran in Punjab in a coffin, upset relatives said they would not cremate him till they were allowed to see his body. "Whose body is this? It is all behind (concealed in) this box" they said, referring to the coffin with the national flag draped around it as a tribute to the senior constable's bravery. "We are not being shown the body? Why?" they asked.
When the soldier's wife Paramjit Kaur insisted on a last look, she was shocked and distraught at the sight of the headless body. "I am proud of my husband but it is very painful to see the state of his body...There is no head," she wailed.
"Our government had once said that if Pakistan kills or beheads our one soldier, as many as 10 enemy soldiers will meet the same fate, but what now? If the government cannot teach Pakistan a lesson, then they should allow me to take revenge of my husband's killing,"
The soldier's 12-year-old son Sahildeep lit the funeral pyre as his two sisters stood by. Their father was to come home just a week later on a holiday.
Paramjit Singh, Naib Subedar in the army, and Head Constable Prem Sagar of the Border Security Force were part of a patrol team when they were ambushed by Pakistan's BAT or Border Action Team, which included both army men and terrorists. The Pakistanis had crossed the Line of Control or de facto border in Kashmir. Officers said the Pak team did not breach the wire fence that India uses to mark its military boundary.
In Uttar Pradesh's Deoria, Prem Sagar's daughter was clear on how India must avenge two soldiers.
"I want 50 heads for his sacrifice" she said, holding her weeping and barely conscious mother.
The army's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) spoke to his Pakistani counterpart and warned "that such dastardly and inhuman act is beyond any norm of civility and merits unequivocal condemnation and response."