Soldier Killed In Pak Firing In Jammu And Kashmir's Nowshera Sector

A soldier was killed on the Line of Control in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir after Pakistan army initiated unprovoked firing on the Indian Army posts this morning.Defence Ministry spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Manish Mehta, in Jammu, said: "The Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked firing on Indian Army posts in Naushera sector around 5.15 a.m. on Friday. The Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively."Naik Bakhtawar Singh, 34, was severely injured in the fire exchange and died on the way to the Military hospital.Mr Singh, who is from Punjab, is survived by his wife Jasbir Kaur and three children -- two sons and one daughter.The wreath-laying ceremony will be held tomorrow at Rajouri district, 177 km from Srinagar. The body of the soldier will be then taken to his native village, where the funeral will take place.One person was killed and six others were injured in south Kashmir's Anantnag district where a fierce gun battle between security forces and terrorists is underway. The Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF launched a joint anti-terror operation early this morning after they received information about the presence of terrorists in Arwani village.