Snapped Ties With Shiv Sena On Citizen's Demand: Devendra Fadnavis

The decision to snap ties with Shiv Sena was taken on the demand of people living in Thane, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Sunday.Mr Fadnavis claimed that he had received messages from several people requesting him to snap ties with the Shiv Sena. "I had decided to snap the ties with Shiv Sena not because the party workers wanted it but I received several SMSes from citizens of the city (Thane) asking me to snap the ties with the (Shiv) Sena. And I am bound to abide by their demands and snapped the ties," Mr Fadnavis said.Election to the Thane Municipal Corporation is scheduled on February 21."Thane district was a bastion of RSS, Jana Sangh and BJP and it was in the national interest, BJP had an alliance with the saffron party (Shiv Sena) but now it is realised that they (Shiv Sena) are deviating from their principles and hence we snapped the ties," he said while addressing a rally of BJP workers in Thane.BJP and Shiv Sena are contesting separately in all the 10 Municipal Corporation polls in Maharashtra.He claimed that the party workers are happy over the decision to fight the municipal elections alone. "The decision of the BJP to go alone (in the civic polls) charged the workers, who are working with enthusiasm," the BJP leader said.Mr Fadnavis also alleged that the Thane Municipal Corporation has "become the seat of corruption and misdeeds". "Thane is no ones monopoly and we are determined to snatch it from the hands of the (Shiv) Sena". As regards to Thane the Shiv Sena which was Anand Dighe's Sena has not remained the same and it has become the Sena of those with selfish interest," the Chief Minister added.