The aircraft which was a Boeing 787 Dreamliner was later replaced by another one. (File photo)

A technical snag on Sunday forced an Air India flight carrying 220 passengers from Delhi to Paris to return to the IGI international airport here over 90 minutes after take-off.The flight resumed three-and-a-half hours later after the aircraft, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, was replaced by another one."AI 143 departed from Indira Gandhi International airport at 1:58 pm but returned at 3.38 pm," said a spokesperson.The substitute aircraft finally departed at 7.10 pm from New Delhi