Smriti Irani's 3 Replies To Rahul Gandhi Fire Up Twitter

2G, Coal Scam, Common Wealth Games Scam, Augusta - Your definition of competence??? https://t.co/cpctv5fwvU - Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) January 11, 2017

Is this an admission that decades of Congress rule in our country were not Acche Din??? https://t.co/NuRG4nHPP7 - Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) January 11, 2017

Union Minister Smriti Irani's back-to-back digs at Rahul Gandhi over his criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the notes ban have stirred Twitter.Ms Irani, who has rarely missed a chance to duel with the Congress Vice President since she challenged him in his constituency Amethi in Uttar Pradesh in 2014, started her tweet offensive shortly after Mr Gandhi's speech at a Congress event.The Textile Minister picked three comments posted by Mr Gandhi's official Twitter handle and tweeted her retorts."Sly tweet for Manmohan Singh???" she commented on the Congress leader's comment that "for the first time in our history a Prime Minister of India is being ridiculed the world over."Within minutes came her response to two more comments posted on Mr Gandhi's Twitter page.Since last evening, Ms Irani's rebuttals have received thousands of likes and re-tweets.Mr Gandhi has led the opposition charge against the government's sudden ban on 500 and 1,000-rupee notes in November, which left millions facing a cash crunch and queuing up at banks and ATMs for weeks.Yesterday, at the "Jan Vedna (public suffering)" conclave organized by Congress to highlight what it calls the impact of the notes ban, Mr Gandhi said: "People keep asking me about Acche Din (good times). They will come only when Congress returns to power in 2019."The 46-year-old Congress number two also accused the ruling BJP of instilling fear in the people." Fear terrorism, maoism, demonetisation, scare the media. In two-three months, in the entire country, they have spread this fear," Mr Gandhi had said.Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu hit back today, "They are talking of Acche Din only to loot again."