Smriti Irani Spends Time With Tusshar Kapoor's Son. Posts Pic

Highlights 'Friends like family,' wrote Ekta Tusshar's son Lakshya was born last year in June via surrogacy Smriti Irani has starred in various shows of Ekta Kapoor

Viva la familia #Repost @ektaravikapoor with @repostapp Friends like family! A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial) on May 15, 2017 at 7:08am PDT

@ektaravikapoor Thanks for pestering me to do this Looks like a fun journey ahead #tbt #thosewerethedays A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial) on May 4, 2017 at 10:34am PDT

Union Minister Smriti Irani, who shares a good relationship with producer Ekta Kapoor, spent some time with actor Tusshar Kapoor's son. Ekta shared a picture of Smriti Irani and captioned the post as, "Friends like family." Tusshar is Ekta's younger brother. Smriti Irani too shared the post and wrote, "Viva la familia." Lakshya, Tusshar's son was born last year in June via surrogacy. Smriti Irani, who debuted on Instagram few days ago, often keeps us posted about her latest ventures, meetings through the photo-sharing app. Last week, we came to know that Smriti's stepdaughter, Shanelle, was named by actor Shah Rukh Khan . She made her television debut with Ekta Kapoor'sin 2001. She is known for her character Tulsi Virani.Here's the picture: Smriti Irani received a grand welcome on Instagram from Ekta Kapoor on her debut. Smriti also revealed that Ekta 'pestered' her to join Instagram. "@ektaravikapoor Thanks for pestering me to do this. Looks like a fun journey ahead," she captioned her post along with a picture of herself with Ekta and actress Sakshi Tanwar.Smriti Irani is married to business Zubin Irani for over 15 years. She joined politics in 2003 and in 2014, she was inducted in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's union cabinet. She is the current Minister of Textiles.Apart from, Smriti Irani has worked in serials likeand