'Sleeping Beauty' Rahul Gandhi Should Wake Up And Stop Notes Ban Raga: BJP's Poonam Mahajan

BJP leader Poonam Mahajan on Thursday took a dig at Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi, saying he is a "sleeping beauty", who is "seen dozing off in Parliament whenever she attends it" and asked him to wake up and stop "singing the raga of demonetisation"."I have tagged him as a sleeping beauty. Whenever I come to Parliament, I see him sleeping. I thought he will speak on inflation, demonetisation... at least wake up. The country woke up, when will you wake up?" said Ms Mahajan."My only advice to such leaders is 'stop singing the demonetisation raga'. The country is pacing ahead. Its golden period has begun," she said.Ms Mahajan, the 36-year-old BJP lawmaker from north-central Mumbai, took charge of BJP's youth wing Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha succeeding Anurag Thakur.Mr Thakur also taunted Mr Gandhi for his "earthquake" remark, saying "it is Congress that will experience a quake because of him".Mr Gandhi had earlier said that he had information to prove Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "personal involvement in corruption" and that his remarks would cause an "earthquake" in Parliament.