Sleep Deprivation May Make Couples Fight: Here's How Diet Can Help

Highlights
- Sleep deprivation has been linked with triggering a host of ailments
- Lack of sleep can also lead to depression
- Inadequate sleep is known to increase stress levels
While sleep and stress levels are directly linked, diet can also play a crucial role in facilitating a good night's sleep and managing stress better. We share with you food items that can not only help you sleep better but also aid in reducing stress effectively.
Sleep better
A range of food items can help you relax and sleep better. It is often said that taking a hot shower right before turning in is excellent to induce sleep. Try sipping on chamomile tea before you hit the bed. Warm milk, honey, leafy veggies, nuts and seeds are also considered beneficial for sleep.
Keep stress at bay
Your food has a huge connect with your mood. Adding foods rich in phytonutrients and antioxidants may help elevate your mood and reduce stress levels. Foods rich in pre and probiotics, fermented food items, vitamin c rich ingredients are all excellent to give your mood a boost and alleviate stress.