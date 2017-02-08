Budget
Skeletal Remains Of Bhopal Killer's Parents To Be DNA-Tested

All India | | Updated: February 09, 2017 01:17 IST
Udayan Das allegedly killed his parents in 2010 at their home in neighbouring Chhattisgarh.

Raipur:  The DNA test on the skeletal remains of the parents of Udayan Das, who killed and entombed his girlfriend in Bhopal, will be conducted in forensic science lab, Raipur Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Shukla said today.

"The forensic test will help determine the time of their death," SP Shukla said.

Udayan was arrested on February 2 by the West Bengal Police on charges of murdering Akansha Sharma (28) and entombing her body in a concrete block inside his house in Saketnagar in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh.

After Udayan was arrested on the charge of murdering his live-in partner and entombing her body in his house in Bhopal, he also confessed to his parents' murder.

He told the police that he murdered both his parents in 2010 and interred their bodies in their house in Raipur in Chhattisgarh in a way similar to what he did in the case of Akansha.

 

