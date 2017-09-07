Sitaram Yechury Hints At Change In CPI(M)'s Political Alignment

The CPI(M) may have a rethink on its tactical line ahead of the 2019 general elections in view of changes in the "concrete conditions" in the national political scenario, party general secretary Sitaram Yechury said today.The change in the party's political-tactical line may come at its next congress, scheduled to be held in April next year.The political-tactical line adopted by the CPI(M) at the previous Party Congress, held in 2015, precludes having any understanding or electoral alliance with the Indian National Congress (INC). It had also set out as its main task the fight against the BJP and the central government's policies."The concrete conditions have changed since 2015 and we will meet in 2018 again...the basic essential element of Marxism is concrete analysis of concrete conditions."Conditions have changed, so our analysis and alignment accordingly will change," Mr Yechury told reporters after a meeting of the party Politburo here.The 22nd Party Congress, the CPI(M)'s highest decision- making forum, is scheduled to be held between April 18 and April 22 next year.Despite the stand of no-alliance with the Congress party, the CPI(M) had an electoral understanding with it in the 2016 West Bengal assembly election. The CPI(M)-led Left Front, however, faced a drubbing in the polls and was relegated to third position, behind the ruling TMC and the Congress in its erstwhile bastion.The party Politburo, a key decision-making body, had later rebuked the state unit over the poll result, saying the "electoral tactics" adopted in the state were not in consonance with its political-tactical line.