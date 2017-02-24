Budget
Collapse
Expand

Sirens To Alert People In Case Of Earthquakes In Uttarakhand

All India | | Updated: February 24, 2017 20:01 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Sirens To Alert People In Case Of Earthquakes In Uttarakhand

84 sensors have already been installed in earthquake-prone areas of Uttarakhand. (Representational image)

Dehradun:  IIT-Roorkee has developed a regional early warning system which will alert people in Uttarakhand in the event of an earthquake by sounding a siren.

A siren will scream after getting required signals from sensors to be put up in quake-sensitive areas across the state and alert people in case of earthquakes so they get enough time to reach safety, seismic scientist from IIT-R Ashok Kumar said in a presentation at a meeting of the Advisory Group Committee on disaster management chaired by Chief Secretary S Ramawamy.

84 sensors have already been installed in earthquake-prone areas of Uttarakhand out of a total of 1,100 sensors to be put up throughout the state, Mr Kumar said at the meeting.

After the installation of sensors is complete, sirens will begin to be installed in sensitive areas, an official release quoting him said.

A mobile app has also been developed which will alert users about a earthquake by producing a unique beeping sound.

In areas where there is no mobile connectivity, the early warning system will be connected with All India Radio.

An early warning system software has also been prepared, Mr Kumar said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READShiv Sena-BJP Reunion? Uddhav Thackeray Is Coy, Nitin Gadkari Far More Direct
IIT-RoorkeeUttarakhandUttarakhand earthquakeearthquake sirenearthquake warningEarthquake Warning System

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Jolly LLB 2The Ghazi AttackIradaLive ScoreIPL 2017 ScheduleLionSplitRangoon

................................ Advertisement ................................