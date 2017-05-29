Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya Returns To Twitter With New Unverified Account Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya is back on the micro-blogging site Twitter after his account was suspended last week

Abhijeet Bhattacharya's Twitter account was suspended on May 25 New Delhi: Highlights Abhijeet re-joined Twitter with a new unverified account Abhijeet alleged that people are trying to 'curb' his voice Abhijeet said he will denounce those people who criticize the country Boliye jai hind, bharat mata ki jai. Vande Matram. I am back. We will together eliminate all those who raise their voice against the country," said Abhijeet Bhattacharya.



Watch the video shared by Abhijeet Bhattacharya here:

#VandeMatram

I am back #Antinationals can't stop my voice,

salute to #IndianArmy.

this is my new twitter account..rests r fake pic.twitter.com/MMWiFBKa9d — Abhijeet (@singerabhijeet) May 29, 2017



Abhijeet Bhattacharya's Twitter account was suspended last week after a tweet he posted about JNU student and activist Shehla Rashid was reported.



In a recent interview to news agency PTI, Mr Bhattacharya also accused author Arundhati Roy, who actor-politician Paresh Rawal tweeted about, of having his account suspended. "All Arundhati and JNU group behind this after Paresh Rawal and I tweeted against Arundhati for her anti-India stand," PTI quoted Abhijeet Bhattacharya as saying. Mr Rawal's controversial tweet suggested that Ms Roy be 'tied to a jeep.'



, explaining in 24 tweets that he was saddened by what he perceived as a lack of freedom of speech. Mr Bhattacharya and Mr Rawal are equally entitled to their opinions, he said.



On Saturday, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma also quit Twitter and said he will now remain active on Instagram.



Abhijeet Bhattacharya started his Bollywood career in 1990 with the film Baaghi. He has sung for films like Om Shanti Om, Gangster and Dhoom. In the Nineties, Mr Bhattacharya sang for actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar.



(With PTI inputs)



