'Silence Zone' Declared Around Hospitals, Religious Institutions In Guwahati

The district administration of Kamrup (Metropolitan) has declared 'Silent Zone' here in a radius of 100 metres of hospitals, educational institutions, High Court and other courts besides prominent religiousplaces.Kamrup (Metropolitan) District Magistrate Dr Angamathu, has declared the 'Silent Zone' in compliance of the directions received from Assam government vide Rule 3 (2) of the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules 2000 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.The 'Silent Zone' areas are a radius of 100 metres of all government and private hospitals, educational institutions, Gauhati High Court/ District and Sessions judge Court and Chief Judicial Magistrate Court and all prominent religious places including temples, mosques, gurudwaras, churches, monastery, math and namghars.The DM's order directed the Member Secretary Pollution Control Board to collect, compile and publish technical and statistical data relating to noise pollution and take measures for its effective prevention, control and abatement under Section 4 (3) of the Noise Pollution (Regulations and Control) Rules 2000 and submit reports on monthly basis.Further, the Superintending Engineer PWD (Roads) has been asked to take steps to install proper singages in the respective areas with 15 days.Any person aggrieved with the order is, however at liberty to appear before the DM within 15 days of issue of the order on April 28 for filing of written objection, if any, for redressal and modification of the order.