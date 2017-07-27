PM Modi Flags Off Ayodhya-Rameswaram Train

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today flagged off a weekly train linking the pilgrimage centres of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh and Rameswaram, saying both are linked to Lord Rama.The Rameswaram-Faizabad-Rameswaram via Ayodhya weekly express is equipped with bio-toilets, PM Modi said, adding, this will boost the Centre's cleanliness campaign. The train will be known as the "Shraddha Sethu Express", he said flagging it off through videoconferencing at a function in Mandapam, about 15 km from Rameswaram."Rameswaram is connected with Lord Rama. And I am happy that a train connecting that to Rama's birth place of Ayodhya in the name of Shraddha Sethu has been dedicated to the public," the prime minister said.According to Southern Railway, the inaugural special train left Rameswaram at 12.30 pm. It will leave Chennai Egmore at 3.20 am on June 28 and reach Faizabad at 11 pm on June 29, it said.The inaugural train has been numbered 06793, while regular services would be 16793/16794.The regular service of the Rameswaram-Faizabad-Rameswaram express will commence on August 6 from Rameswaram and on August 9 from Faizabad.Its stoppages onward Faizabad include Tiruchchirappalli, Thanjavur, Chennai Egmore, Gudur, Vijaywada, Ballarshah, Nagpur, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Allahabad, Jaunpur and Ayodhya.PM Modi also listed various initiatives of his government aimed at benefiting different strata of the society and sectors.