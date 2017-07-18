Shraddha Kapoor's Haseena Parkar To Upset DDLJ's 22-Year Maratha Mandir Run Haseena Parkar's makers have a special reason to screen the trailer in Maratha Mandir, which will disrupt Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge's screening for the first time since 1995

Haseena Parkar will be screened at Mumbai's iconic single screen theatre Maratha Mandir on Tuesday, which will disrupt the screening of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge for the first time in two decades, reports Bollywood Hungama. Haseena Parkar's trailer will be screened in Maratha Mandir at noon, for which the matinee show (and the only show) of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge at the theatre will be cancelled for a day. The matinee show of DDLJ at Maratha Mandir usually has full occupancy and the Aditya Chopra-directed film has been running in the theatre successfully since its release in 1995.



The makers of Haseena Parkar want to screen the trailer in Maratha Mandir because of its proximity to Dongri, where Haseena Parkar and her gangster brother Dawood Ibrahim grew up, reports Haseena Parkar stars Shraddha Kapoor in the titular role while her brother Siddhanth Kapoor plays her onscreen brother Dawood Ibrahim. The Apoorva Lakhia-directed film will hit the screens on August 18.



Here's a latest poster of Haseena Parkar:

@haseenamovie@ShraddhaKapoor@AnkBhatia@SiddhanthKapoor@SWISSENTERTAIN3 official trailer comes to you on Tue 18th pic.twitter.com/HJnNFinSEV — Apoorva Lakhia (@ApoorvaLakhia) July 14, 2017

Meanwhile, watch the teaser of Haseena Parkar:







In February 2015, the owners of Maratha Mandir declared thatDDLJ's screening at Maratha Mandir will be disrupted.



