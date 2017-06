Shraddha Kapoor's Haseena Parkar Teaser: Celebs Say It's 'Gritty And Dramatic'

Highlights Shraddha plays Haseena Parkar, sister of Dawood Ibrahim 'Teaser looks intense and gritty,' said Karan Johar It may shatter stereotypes reserved for female actors, said Dia Mirza

Super build up to your character @ShraddhaKapoor ...teaser looks intense and gritty.... https://t.co/jLDDn9l1Vr — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 17, 2017

Powerful look @ShraddhaKapoor intrigued to the see the film https://t.co/7m0ScJhuQH — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) June 17, 2017

Yo yo love it. Want to see more. — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) June 16, 2017

Wow ! Loved it Chota https://t.co/QErOn0aAy1 — Mohit Suri (@mohit11481) June 16, 2017

Actress Shraddha Kapoor stars as the revered and feared protagonist in the Apoorva Lakhia-directed the teaser of which was released on Friday . We see Shraddha in the last few seconds of the one-minute teaser and she definitely makes a strong impact. The film industry agrees as it has showered compliments on the teaser of Shraddha's new film. Filmmaker Karan Johar tweeted that the 'teaser looks intense and gritty,' while Dia Mirza thinks that the film 'promises to shatter stereotypes reserved for female actors.' Shraddha'sco-star Arjun Rampal 'wants to see more.' Herdirector Mohit Suri and co-star Sidharth Malhotra are also super impressed. Here are a few reactions:The film maps Haseena Parkar's journey from being a gangster's (Dawood Ibrahim) sister to being a gangster cum godmother in her own right. The build-up Apporva Lakhia creates before introducing his central character was just perfect. In the teaser, Shraddha has just one dialogue, which is enough to show that she will rule the full feature film when it will open in theatres on August 18.Watch the teaser ofhere:features Shraddha's brother Siddhanth Kapoor as Dawood Ibrahim. Shraddha and Siddhanth are working together for the first time and the actress told news agency PTI: "I am very excited and nervous because I've been thinking if I have to do a scene with him, I've to forget that he is my bhaiya. I hope that bond translates on screen."Tell us what you think about the teaser of Shraddha Kapoor'sin the comments section.(With PTI inputs)