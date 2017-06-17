Shraddha Kapoor's Haseena Parkar Teaser: Celebs Say It's 'Gritty And Dramatic'

Highlights
- Shraddha plays Haseena Parkar, sister of Dawood Ibrahim
- 'Teaser looks intense and gritty,' said Karan Johar
- It may shatter stereotypes reserved for female actors, said Dia Mirza
The film maps Haseena Parkar's journey from being a gangster's (Dawood Ibrahim) sister to being a gangster cum godmother in her own right. The build-up Apporva Lakhia creates before introducing his central character was just perfect. In the teaser, Shraddha has just one dialogue, which is enough to show that she will rule the full feature film when it will open in theatres on August 18.
Haseena Parkar features Shraddha's brother Siddhanth Kapoor as Dawood Ibrahim. Shraddha and Siddhanth are working together for the first time and the actress told news agency PTI: "I am very excited and nervous because I've been thinking if I have to do a scene with him, I've to forget that he is my bhaiya. I hope that bond translates on screen."
(With PTI inputs)