Shraddha Kapoor Describes Haseena Parkar Experience In Two Words

Actress Shraddha Kapoor is all set to return to the big screen as Haseena, underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's sister in Apoorva Lakhia-directed film Haseena Parkar. Shraddha has already featured in headlines for her feisty and impactful appearance in the promotional material of the movie released so far but she says the role was a 'challenge.' When asked about her experience of filming the biopic, the 30-year-old actress had two words to say: "emotionally challenging", reports news agency IANS. This is what she said at the trailer launch event of the film: "It's difficult for me to express my experience in words for Haseena Parkar. This has been a very exciting and challenging role for me. To play a role of such a strong person for this true story, it has been a very emotionally challenging experience."
Shraddha also added that she came on board the project because she was intrigued by the story of real-life Haseena Parkar. "When I heard the story and the script of the film, at first I was scared of the challenge. But it was Haseena's story and everything that happened in her life made me so interested in the film," IANS quoted her as saying. "To be able to play such a real life strong character was huge. I loved the story, I loved the script," she added.
Meanwhile, the director, who was also present at the trailer launch, said: "When I wanted to approach Shraddha for this role, people said she won't be interested in this role. But I wanted to meet her. The advantage of having her is that I personally think she is one of the finest talents in our country right now," said IANS.
Shraddha plays the protagonist and her brother Siddhanth Kapoor features as Dawood Ibrahim in the film. This is the first time that the real-life brother-sister duo will co-star together. Actors Sharman Joshi and Ankur Bhatia also joins the star cast of Haseena Parkar.
