Shiv Sena's Ravindra Gaikwad: Have Been Told Not To Speak To Media Till Wednesday

Shiv Sena lawmaker Ravindra Gaikwad, who assaulted an Air India employee with slippers, today said that he was asked by top party leader not to speak to the media over the issue.The lawmaker said he has not gone into hiding and will be present in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday."A senior Sena leader ordered me not to speak with media till Wednesday (March 29) and so I am not coming before the media. I will come to Omerga on Tuesday and celebrate Marathi new year 'Gudi Padwa' with my family and Shiv Sainiks. I will then attend Lok Sabha session (in New Delhi) on Wednesday," Mr Gaikwad told PTI over phone.The 57-year-old lawmaker, who represents Osmanabad, however did not disclose his present location."I am not hiding and will speak to all after Wednesday," he added.Mr Gaikwad, on Thursday, assaulted a 60-year-old Air India employee with slippers for not being able to fly business class, despite having boarded an all-economy Pune-New Delhi flight.Following the incident, he was banned from flying by major domestic airlines."A senior Sena leader did not call me to 'Matoshree' (Thackeray residence in Mumbai) and hence I am not going there to meet senior party leaders," he added."Air India employees abused me. I will take legal action against Air India," Gaikwad said. He demanded that an inquiry should be initiated into the video (about the incident), which has gone viral.Meanwhile, local Shiv Sena workers today burnt an effigy of Air India employees at Turori village in Gaikwad's support.