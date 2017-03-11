Shiv Sena's Fifth Win In BMC Is Unique, says Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray today said his party's fifth win in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is unique."People have voted us to power for the fifth time in a row. But this victory was unique. Whether there are elections or not, there will only be saffron flag in our hands...no other party, no other party flag..." Mr Thackeray said.He was addressing a gathering during 'Shivray Sanchalan' in Fort area in Mumbai."We will only bend before Chhatrapati Shivaji and nobody else. Whatever mudslinging had to happen, has happened. It's all over now," he said.While stating that two lakh jobs will be created in the central government, Thackeray demanded that maximum number of jobs be given to people from Maharashtra.Sena's newly-elected Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar, Deputy Mayor Hemangi Worlikar, party ministers and leaders were also present on the occasion.Mahadeshwar was elected as the Mayor of Mumbai on March 8 with the support of the BJP, marking a coming together of the two parties after contesting the civic polls separately.The relations between BJP and the Sena, partners in the state and central government, hit a new low during the campaign for civic elections across Maharashtra, which saw them hurling charges at each other.