Shiv Sena Says Will Soon Decide If It Will Dump BJP In Maharashtra

Hardening its stance towards its senior partner, the Shiv Sena today said it will soon take a decision on its continuance in the BJP-led government in Maharashtra.After a meeting of senior functionaries, MPs and MLAs called by Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, party MP Sanjay Raut hit out at the BJP over its "failures", reflecting further strain in ties between the long-time partners.The Rajya Sabha MP said there is "tremendous resentment" among the people in Maharashtra and also across the country against the BJP-led government (at the Centre)."We are very near to taking a decision (on continuing in ruling alliance in Maharashtra)... wait and watch. There is tremendous resentment among the people in Maharashtra and across the country against the government."There are various issues people are facing due to inefficiency of the government. The Shiv Sena does not want to be a part of all this," Mr Raut said here.He was speaking to reporters after attending the meeting. "Inflation has increased under the BJP regime and many questions of farmers remain unanswered. The decision on a (complete) loan waiver for farmers is also hanging."All this has caused immense resentment. The day when Uddhav Thackeray will take a final call on staying in the government will come very soon," he asserted.Asked about what transpired in the meeting, Mr Raut said, "All Sena leaders put forth their views in front of the party chief on whether or not to continue in the government."The Rajya Sabha member said MPs and MLAs complained to Mr Thackeray that development work in their constituencies is not taking place due to non-cooperation of the BJP ministers."Uddhavji will give a final ultimatum to the chief minister (Devendra Fadnavis) and then take a decision (on continuing in the government)," Mr Raut said.Despite being ruling partners in Maharashtra and at the Centre, the Sena has consistently attacked the BJP and its policies.The party recently took a swipe at the NDA government over fuel price hike and the launch of the bullet train project.The Sena and the BJP had contested separately the local body elections across the state, including the Thackeray-led party's political heartland Mumbai, since last year.The two parties had fought the 2014 assembly polls separately, apparently as the Sena found it difficult to the BJP being the dominant partner in the state as in the past it was the Thackeray-headed party that led the saffron combine.However, the Sena returned to the BJP-led alliance a few months after the assembly polls, but failed to get some plum portfolios it aspired for.