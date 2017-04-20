Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad Finally Gets A Business Class Seat On Air India

Shiv Sena lawmaker Ravindra Gaikwad finally got to ride an Air India plane today after nearly a month. He flew business class from Delhi to Hyderabad. It was the lack of a business class seat that had triggered the huge row that saw the parliamentarian hitting a 60-year-old airline executive "25 times with my slipper". The unrepentant lawmaker had even bragged about it on camera - with the result that four airlines, including Air India, shut their doors to him.The ban was lifted earlier this week, after the civil aviation ministry had stepped in and issued written instructions to the airline. While the lawmaker apologised - it was not to the Air India but parliament.He had told the Lok Sabha that while he apologises to parliament if he has "hurt its image" with his actions, he would not apologise to the man he assaulted.As a passenger on an all-economy flight, Mr Gaikwad had accused Air India of poor service. He claimed his business class ticket from Pune to Delhi was not honoured and the airline had not informed him about the all-economy seats. When the flight landed, he had refused to get off the plane and when a manager came to sort out the matter, he had assaulted him.