Shiv Sena MP Anant Geete Charges At Aviation Minister; Rajnath Singh, Others Intervene

In unprecedented scenes in parliament today, a Shiv Sena lawmaker went charging at Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju, who had firmly refused to intervene on the flying ban on Ravindra Gaikwad for assaulting an airline manager, saying the law would take its course.Ministers were seen shielding Mr Raju in the Lok Sabha as Sena MP Anant Geete appeared to come at him."No flight will take off from Mumbai," Mr Geete was heard shouting repeatedly at the aviation minister, who was in the front rows.The row rapidly escalated just moments after Ravindra Gaikwad presented his version of the Air India incident in parliament and said he had only shoved the employee when he insulted MPs. "I apologise for my behavior but not to the Air India official who abused and manhandled me," Mr Gaikwad said as his party demanded that the ban on him cancelled.Mr Gaikwad also submitted video clips to support his claim that he only reacted when provoked.The minister, however, said: "The law should take its course. Aircraft are machines where people fly and safety is important. Safety will not be compromised."Protests erupted within seconds and the Speaker adjourned the house. During the break, agitated Sena MPs started chanting slogans against the minister.