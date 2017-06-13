Shiv Sena Leader Says Many In Karnataka Can't Sing National Anthem

Shivprasad Joshi, Shiv Sena's Goa unit president, said that people in Goa are patriots unlike Karnataka where many people do not even know how to sing the national anthem

All India | | Updated: June 13, 2017 14:04 IST
Shivprasad Joshi said that many students in Goa can sing complete 'Vande Mataram'.

Panaji:  Shivprasad Joshi, Shiv Sena's Goa unit president, said many people in neighbouring Karnataka cannot sing the national anthem. "People in Goa are patriots. I know many students who can sing complete 'Vande Mataram' unlike Karnataka where many people do not even know how to sing the national anthem and they also do not know our national fathers," Mr Joshi told reporters.

Goa and Karnataka are locking horns over the sharing of Mahadayi or Mandovi river water. Praising Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik, whose entry is banned in Goa, he said Mr Muthalik has done a commendable job in Karnataka and he is a protector of women.

"When Sri Ram Sene workers went to the Mangalore pub (in 2009) to make our sisters understand that it is not fair to indulge in pub culture, parents of a girl who was alleged to have been assaulted by the Sene workers, thanked Mr Muthalik. The parents said Muthalik was doing the right job of protecting women," the Sena leader said.

The Sena, however, didn't demand a ban on "pub culture" but said it's against our values. "You visit a pub in the night at 12 and you find girls and boys sitting outside and drinking. Is this fair? We don't mind what tourists do here, but when it comes to local boys and girls, it is our duty to educate them," Mr Joshi said.

Responding to a question on the ban imposed on Mr Muthalik's entry, he said the Sena would support the Sri Ram Sene if they want to do good work in Goa.

"Even if any Muslim organisation wants to come to Goa and do some good work, we will back them," he said.

