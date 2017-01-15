Collapse
Shiv Sena Leader Aaditya Thackeray Escapes Unhurt In Car Accident

All India | Edited by | Updated: January 15, 2017 17:53 IST
Aaditya Thackeray's BMW was hit by a car in Mumbai's Kalanagar area.

Mumbai:  Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray met with an accident after a speeding car hit his BMW near his suburban Bandra residence in Mumbai. Mr Thackeray escaped unhurt.

The Indo-Asian News Service quoted Mr Thackeray's aide who said that the Shiv Sena leader was driving in Mumbai's Kalanagar area when a Maruti Suzuki car jumped a signal and hit his BMW. According to the news agency, the Shiv Sena leader was visibly shaken and got off unhurt.

"Tweeps, thank you for your concern and calls. I met with an accident being hit by a speeding car that jumped a signal at Kalanagar junction," Mr Thackeray posted on microblogging site Twitter.
 The Maruti driver also took responsibility for the accident and a complaint was subsequently filed against him at the Kalanagar police station, IANS said, quoting eyewitnesses and police officials.

"Everyone is safe and sound. The car that jumped the signal is fine too. Thank you for the prayers and good wishes that keep us safe," said the 26-year-old son said.
 
Aaditya Thackeray is the 26-year-old son of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and the chief of the party's youth wing.

(with inputs from IANS and PTI)

