Shimla Civic Elections: 154 Nominations For 34 Wards

At least 154 candidates in 34 wards have filed nominations for the Shimla Municipal Corporation or SMC election scheduled on June 16. Thirty-eight candidates filed nominations during the first two days, while 116 entered the fray on the last day of filing nominations today.The papers will be scrutinised tomorrow. The last date of nomination withdrawal is June 8. Seventeen wards have been reserved for women, including three for Scheduled Castes women, and three wards for Scheduled Castes men. The post of mayor is reserved for Scheduled Castes women.Former SMC Mayor Jaini Prem is also contesting, while over two dozen sitting and former councillors have also filed nominations.The Bharatiya Janata Party has declared a list of candidates it is supporting, while the Congress has decided not to back any candidate officially. The elections are not being held on party symbols and the returning officer would allow symbols on his own after the nomination withdrawal deadline on June 8.The votes will be counted on June 17. The model code of conduct has come into force in the SMC area.