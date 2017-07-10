Man Attacked By Mob For Allegedly Raping An 11-Year-Old Dies

A 31-year-old man, who was beaten up by a mob for allegedly raping a minor, died at a hospital, police said today. The man, who allegedly raped an 11-year-old girl and had taken her objectionable photographs on his phone, was locked in his room in a house where he was staying as a tenant before being attacked by a mob on Saturday, they said.He died at the Shillong civil hospital yesterday. "We have arrested the house owner and father and brother of the minor for inciting the violent attack on the accused at Nongkseh locality in upper Shillong area," East Khasi Hills district SP Davis Marak said.The violent attack on the man took place after the girl's brother told his relatives that he had seen obscene photos and videos of his sister in his cellphone, he said.The SP said two policemen were also injured while they were trying to rescue the man from the mob.