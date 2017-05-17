She Checks In To 5-Star Hotel, Celebrates Birthday With Staffer, Alleges Rape

A 24-year-old IT professional from Madhya Pradesh has alleged rape by an employee of the Taj Hotel in Chandigarh. The woman, who works with an IT company in Jaipur, was on an official visit to Chandigarh. She alleges she was raped by 29-year-old Sunny Kumar, who works in the food and beverages section, on Monday night.She had checked in to the hotel in Sector 17 on Monday. The accused, who is from Himachal Pradesh and has been working with the five-star hotel for the last five years, befriended the woman and the duo went to his residence in Sector 22 after midnight to "celebrate her birthday".She alleges Sunny raped her there. Also, when she returned to the hotel, she discovered that he had also stolen Rs 23,000 from her bag.The next morning she called the police and alleged she had been raped. The accused was arrested. A complaint was registered at Sector 17 police station. However, the woman refused to undergo medical examination and now the matter is before the district court.The hotel staff was unavailable for comment.