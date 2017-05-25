Shatrughan Sinha Has Political Advice For Rajinikanth And A Snub For BJP Shatrughan Sinha's party, the BJP has extended several invitations to superstar Rajinikanth to join the politics

Hailing the actor as the "Titanic Hero of Tamil Nadu and son of India," Mr Sinha said, "The people are with you and ready to join Superstar Rajini and instead of joining anyone, it is best when others join you." It sounded a lot like a Whatsapp joke that says the BJP should join Rajinikanth and not the other way round.



Mr Sinha's party has extended several invitations to Rajinikanth, both direct and oblique, to join the politics and also the party if he so pleases. The actor has not said yes. He has not said no either.



Shatrughan Sinha, 71, who speaks from experience as an actor who tuned politician, joined Rajinikanth's millions of fans in assessing that the time is right for the 66-year-old superstar to join politics - the sooner the better, he said. "Rise, Rise, Rise!! It's high time and the right time! Nation is waiting with bated breath for Superstar Rajini's leap into constructive politics to shape the future of your people and nation," the BJP leader said.



Shatrughan Sinha's own place in the BJP seems precarious, though it has been that way for a while now mostly owing to his unbridled criticism of the party and its leaders in public.



Mr Sinha's last word on that was, "Shame, Shame." He also tweeted on Wednesday, "In what capacity has he asked for my expulsion? Before casting aspersions, he must look within himself &his diminished .personality & performance. It's high time & right time he must learn a lesson - or be taught a lesson by our party high command."



To Rajinikanth today Mr Sinha said, "You can bank on me. I'm bankable, dependable and available to you - anytime and every time. Regards to your family and long live Superstar Rajini."



