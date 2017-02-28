Shashi Tharoor's Stern Message To Virender Sehwag: 'Don't Trivialise War'

New Delhi: Amid the raging debate on 20-year-old Gurmehar Kaur's Facebook posts, Congress lawmaker Shashi Tharoor weighed in, expressing regret over cricketer Virender Sehwag's tweet that was seen as mocking Ms Kaur's views about her father's death. In response to Ms Kaur's post that said her father, a soldier, was killed by war and not Pakistan, the cricket icon had posted his photo, holding a placard that read "I did not score two triple centuries, my bat did".
Though Mr Sehwag today said his tweet was not intended for Gurmehar, it was fun but was misconstrued, Mr Tharoor posted his views on Facebook that said he was "trivialising a serious issue like war".
"I am disappointed that my cricket hero Virender Sehwag chose to enter the wholly politicised debate over Gurmehar Kaur's words by saying "I didn't score two triple centuries, my bat did," Mr Tharoor's post read.
"Not everyone might agree with an idealist student's comment: "Pakistan did not kill my father, war killed him... But who are we, who have not endured what Gurmehar did at a tender age, to substitute our worldly-wise realpolitik for the idealism of a 20-year old student?"
Addressing the cricketer directly, Mr Tharoor added, "Viruji, it does not do justice to the memory of the martyr for any of us to be insensitive to the feelings of his family... since they, not us, have suffered the brunt of the loss".
Mr Tharoor also reminded the cricket icon of his words during a convocation ceremony at Jamia Millia Islamia where he was presented with a degree. "You said then that this degree was more important to you than your triple hundred. I hope, Viruji, that you will now revisit what that degree stands for, and what is expected not only from a public figure of your standing but also from an evolved, educated mind," he said.
Mr Sehwag was also criticized today by poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar, who called him a "hardly literate player", triggering another controversy.
Ms Kaur is being trolled relentlessly after she posted a message on Facebook protesting against the BJP-linked student body ABVP. Even the earlier Facebook post from her, that said her father had been killed by war and not Pakistan, drew vicious criticism. The Lady Shri Ram College student was provided protection after she claimed that she had been threatened with rape.