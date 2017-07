Shah Rukh Khan's Tour de Rajasthan Continues, In Jaipur He Tastes Dal Baati

Highlights Shah Rukh says he tasted dal baati for the first time I wonder how people finish this food, he said Shah Rukh is promoting Jab Harry Met Sejal, releasing on August 4

Harry's tour continues with the royal taste of Rajasthan! It's time for some Dal Baati & a plate full of delicacies #HarryInJaipur @iamsrk #JabHarryMetSejal #JHMS #SRK #AnushkaSharma #ImtiazAli A post shared by Red Chillies Entertainment (@redchilliesent) on Jul 15, 2017 at 3:13am PDT

Ma Ma main Guide ban gaya (honorary) Jodhpur Tourism Guide Assoc Thx for making Harry a part of ur family. pic.twitter.com/3pySEdXZTt — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 14, 2017

Shah Rukh Khan, who is promoting his upcoming filmin various in Indian cities, stopped over in Jaipur, Rajasthan, where he treated himself to authentic Rajasthani cuisine. SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment instagrammed pictures of the 51-year-old actor tastingfor the first tim e and wrote in caption: "Harry's tour continues with the royal taste of Rajasthan. It's time for someand a plate full of delicacies." In a statement, Shah Rukh added: "I had just heard of. It's fantastic and really nice. I wonder how people finish this food. It's really filling and very tasty. For me, it's a first-time experience. Now, I will come here once in three months at least," reports news agency IANS.Shah Rukh enjoyed his meal at a Rajasthani restaurant, which created a royal ambience to welcome theactor. Shah Rukh was given a formal welcome and he was presented asword and garland upon his arrival. Singers were invited to recreate Shah Rukh's iconic songs with a Rajasthani twist.Before Jaipur, Shah Rukh made a stop in Jodhpur, where he received the Honorary Membership from the Jodhpur Tourist Guide Association . Shah Rukh plays the role of a tour guide in the Imtiaz Ali-directed. "Ma Ma main Guide ban gaya (honorary) Jodhpur Tourism Guide Assoc Thx for making Harry a part of ur family (sic)," Shah Rukh tweeted along with a picture collage from the felicitation ceremony. also stars Anushka Sharma , who is currently touring New York. The film is slated for August 4 release.(With IANS inputs)