Shah Rukh Khan's Jab Harry Met Sejal Song Credited To Wrong Singer: Reports

song from Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal has been sung by singers Dev Negi and Aaman Trikha. However, singer Aaman Trikha has been credited for the major chunks of the vocals, musician Chirrantan Bhatt claimed on Facebook. "The songfromhas been sung by the very talented Dev Negi. But shockingly and sadly the song has been credited to Aaman Trikha. I hope they correct this error as soon as possible and I hope @Aaman Trikha also clears the air," Mr Bhatt wrote a couple of days ago. The song was released by SRK while promoting the film in Punjab last week. SRK also thanked Mr Trikha for singingand tweeted, "Thank you. You give life to the song."Of the whole issue, Devi Negi said that the he has sung the song and Aaman Trikha must have been credited 'by mistake,' reports mid-day . "The male voice is mine. Maybe, Aaman was credited by mistake. I will talk to the label about it. SRK's voice in the song is mine. Pritam da must be busy. Also, he doesn't have the time to look into these things. But it's unfair."Meanwhile, Aaman Trikha said that he has also recorded the song and is unable to understand the whole issue. "Pritam da had called me and I recorded the song. Both the singers have been credited for it, so, why is there a problem? Everyone, including SRK, has acknowledged my work. Are they all wrong? It's a proud moment for me because it's my first song for him. I haven't been credited out of the blue. I have recorded the song. What happens in the mixing is out of my control," he told mid-day. 's music composer Pritam reasons that a singer is entitled for the credits despite the number of lines he has sung. "Dev's is the primary voice, but Aaman's vocals are included as well," he told mid-day has also been sung by Noorani sisters and Sunidhi Chauhan. The Nooran sisters were introduced by SRK during the song launch.Watch the song here:also stars Anushka Sharma. Last week, SRK promoted the film in Punjab and Rajasthan while Anushka was busy shooting for Sanjay Dutt biopic in New York. The Imtiaz Ali-directed film hits the screens on August 4.