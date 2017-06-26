Shah Rukh Khan's Eid: All About Special Plan With Suhana And Aryan "Fortunately my daughter and son are here this year. We'll just sit together and chat. And I'll try to make food for them if time permits," said Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan greeted the media with an interactive session on Eid and spoke about his children, the book he's currently absorbed in, working with Salman Khan again and the Censor Board's reaction to the newmini trail. The 51-year-old actor also revealed how he plans to celebrate the rest of the day with his family. When asked about Eidi, he said AbRam gets a new toy everyday but he wants to do something special for his daughter Suhana , 17, and eldest son Aryan, 19, who have come home on Eid this year.Shah Rukh plans to put on the apron, you see. Here's what he said about Eidi for his children. "There's a toy room inside the house. It has hundreds of toys. Every day is Eid for AbRam because every day I take out a new toy for him. Fortunately my daughter and son are here this year. We'll just sit together and chat. And I'll try to make food for them if time permits."When asked if he has a special dish in mind, which he wants to prepare, he mentioned pasta as the only option. "I had made it once at home and my daughter said it was. So I'll try again."After the press meet, Shah Rukh and AbRam also met fans, who had gathered outside Mannat, his Mumbai residence.The superstar also requested the media and the paparazzi to maintain a decent distance from his children . "They are not movie stars, they just happen to be a movie star's children. I think they are very respectful, they are very decent. When they come out with me, I make sure they stand and do a picture because I know it's meant to be important. So, I request two things to everybody - when you see them publically, it's not sure that they'll be able to handle media like I do. And secondly, just because they come out publically, doesn't mean they want to be actors," Shah Rukh told the press on Monday evening. Shah Rukh added that he wants his children to finish education first with the minimum qualification being a graduate degree, before moving on to a career in films.Shah Rukh revealed that he's currently reading the, the mention of which prompted another query - if he has a character in mind that he would like to play. However, Shah Rukh said that he's just done with the introduction and still getting accustomed to the characters.The Central Board Of Film Certification recently objected to the inclusion of the word 'intercourse ' in of the mini trails of, taking about which Shah Rukh said that the entire movie hasn't been reviewed by the CBFC yet. Once that happens and if cuts and edits are still recommended, they will be taken into consideration. "They will understand the context and hopefully everything will be good," said Shah Rukh. However, fans will be treated with the next mini trail of the movie in 2-4 days.Of his cameo in, which he's watched one-and-half times already, he said: "Nobody can say 'No' to Salman Khan'."Shah Rukh Khan co-stars with Anushka Sharma in Imtiaz Ali-directed film, which releases on August 4. Shah Rukh Khan is currently filming Aanand L Rai's film, which casts him as a dwarf.