Shah Rukh Khan Tells Us What Happens When Harry And Sejal Meet. Watch Video

Shah Rukh Khan, who is prepping for the release of Jab Harry Met Sejal, opposite Anushka Sharma, gave us a sneak peek into both the actors characters in their forthcoming film. The makers of the film had earlier decided to release short teasers before the trailer is unveiled. The video that was shared by SRK a few hours ago on Instagram, opens on the actor lip-syncing an old Pujnabi song. Later, he introduces the audiences to his character Harinder Singh Nehra aka Harry and his love interest Sejal (Anushka). "Whenever Harry has met Sejal, the whole scenario changes," he says in the video.Jab Harry Met Sejal, directed by Imtiaz Ali, tracks the love story of a Punjabi munda Harry and a Gujarati girl Sejal. "Kithe hai kudi... Kithe hai meri Sejal? Aa raha hun dil waapas lene," reads the caption of the video.
Yes fun time and win time tomorrow. Thx for having me on the show.. always a pleasure. https://t.co/v4AyyV9PvA— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 17, 2017
Of releasing mini trails, Shah Rukh, 51, earlier said, "The whole idea of mini trails' is to introduce Harry and Sejal, the two players amidst the beautiful love story. These trails will serve as moments from their journey, which gradually lead to the bigger story that would unfold in the theaters. They will highlight moments from our film, which Imtiaz so lovingly weaves into his tales. The thought behind these trails is to draw the audience closer to Harry and Sejal."
Meanwhile, at Imtiaz Ali's birthday party in Mumbai on Friday, SRK gave Rs 5,000 prize money to Ranbir Kapoor, who earlier claimed that the final title of the film was suggested by him. Jab Harry Met Sejal was earlier tentatively titled The Ring and Rehnuma.
Jagga Jasoos we r quits now!!! Hisaab barabar. Give @karanjohar his share for the 'Jab' part in JHMS please. pic.twitter.com/gPtrUdwedD— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 17, 2017
Jab Harry Met Sejal is SRK and Anushka's third film together. They have earlier co-starred in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Aanand L Rai's next untitled film also co-stars the two actors along with Katrina Kaif.
