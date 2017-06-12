Shah Rukh Khan Shares A Selfie With Jab Harry Met Sejal Director Imtiaz Ali

Actor Shah Rukh Khan is all set for the release of Imtiaz Ali's Jab Harry Met Sejal, co-starring Anushka Sharma. The film's title, which was revealed a couple of days ago, has drawn a lot of criticism on Twitter. However, the 51-year-old actor is unperturbed by all the discussion that has been taking place on social media. On Monday, Shah Rukh Khan shared a selfie with Imtiaz Ali on social media and captioned the image as: "So nice to see sooo many meeting so many. This is my contribution "Jab Harry Met Hair all over the place Ali." See the picture shared by Shah Rukh Khan here.
Highlights
- "Jab Harry Met Hair all over the place Ali," wrote SRK
- This is the first time Shah Rukh Khan has collaborated with Imtiaz Ali
- Jab Harry Met Sejal is scheduled to release in theatres on August 4
This is the first time Shah Rukh Khan has collaborated with Imtiaz Ali. In a recent interview to IANS, SRK said that writing of the 45-year-old director is 'fantastic.' "In a certain way, Imtiaz Ali reminds me of Mr Yash Chopra because he writes love stories, which travel all over India too and have a Punjab taste. His writing is fantastic," IANS quoted the Devdas actor as saying.
Shah Rukh Khan also told IANS that Jab Harry Met Sejal is about a tourist guide and his love story. "The film travels a lot but it is not on travel. It's about a tourist guide, but it's a love story. Two people meet somehow, and somewhere down the line as they are moving around, they kind of fall in love," IANS quoted Shah Rukh as saying.
Jab Harry Met Sejal marks Anushka Sharma's third collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan. The duo has previously co-starred in films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Shah Rukh Khan also made a cameo appearance in Anushka Sharma's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. They will reportedly collaborate once again in Aanand L Rai's yet-to-be titled film in which SRK will portray the role of a dwarf.
Jab Harry Met Sejal is scheduled to release in theatres on August 4.
(With IANS inputs)