Shah Rukh Khan Reveals His Chill Parenting Style With Aryan, Suhana And AbRam

Shah Rukh Khan may not talk about his 'personal feelings' with media or his fans (he's a very private person) but he did talk about the equation he shares with his three children - Aryan, 19, Suhana, 17, and AbRam, 4 - in an interview with DNA. Shah Rukh Khan that he is not a very 'inquisitive' person (even with his kids) but his wife Gauri Khan (who is an interior decorator by profession) often asks "pointed questions' which even stun the 51-year-old actor. He told DNA: "I'm like, 'How can you ask them this?'" Shah Rukh Khan may not ask the 'pointed questions' Gauri does, but the actor says he is quite protective of their children (not as much as AbRam is protective of his father, though).
Shah Rukh Khan told DNA that with Aryan, who will soon be 20, he chills around in shorts and they discuss films, filmmaking, gallis and how to get into trouble. "He gets really excited telling me about gaalis he's learnt. I'm from Delhi and I've also been that age and my vocabulary of Hindi gaalis is fantastic. So when he tells me one, I tell him that I'll teach him another version of it," said Shah Rukh. Aryan is currently pursuing a course in filmmaking from the University of California.
With the 4-year-old AbRam around, SRK becomes like 'a kid,' he told DNA. "I try and get him all the toys because somewhere, it's also a way of living my own dreams," he said. SRK also said that AbRam often thinks that his onscreen action sequences are real; therefore, he gives 'dirty looks' to his co-stars - Kajol (after Dilwale) and Nawazuddin Siddiqui (after Raaes) have been on the receiving end.
We often see AbRam accompanying SRK to his trips and greet his fans - that's because Shah Rukh says AbRam is more 'people friendly' than Aryan and Suhana. "On my birthdays, he would just come out to the balcony every hour. The fans keep screaming my name and he comes running to me and says, 'Papa, peoples have come. Let's go meet them'. He calls them 'peoples' and then, he drags me out because he enjoys waving out to them," he told DNA.
Actress Shabana Azmi recently praised Suhana's skill as an actor and SRK thanked her for encouraging his daughter. He told DNA: "Suhana wants to be an actress. I see that zeal in her. She's extremely good on stage, I've seen her performances. She's admittedly a cinema fan and wants to be in the industry. But my point is simple - you need to complete your education before doing anything."
Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Raees and his next film, titled Jab Harry met Sejal, releases on August 4. The film is directed by Imtiaz Ali and co-stars Anushka Sharma.