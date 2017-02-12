Shah Rukh Khan Deserved An Oscar For 'My Name Is Khan': Paulo Coelho

"My name is Khan and I am not a terrorist" Congratulations @iamsrk for the 7th anniversary of this wonderful movie! pic.twitter.com/6IlqFtGfMl - Paulo Coelho (@paulocoelho) February 11, 2017

It's kinda sad too that MNIK is still relevant.But thx Karan Ravi Kajol SEL Shibani Niranjan Deepa Jimmy & all cast/crew for a special film - Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 11, 2017

So honoured you liked our film this much.... https://t.co/MSMQoGtDdC - Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 11, 2017

Celebrated author Paulo Coelho has said superstar Shah Rukh Khan deserved an Academy Award for his performance in the film "My Name is Khan", if Hollywood fraternity was not biased.The 69-year-old novelist took to Twitter to praise the actor on the seventh anniversary of the Karan Johar-directed film."'My Name is Khan and I am not a terrorist'. Congratulations @iamsrk for the 7th anniversary of this wonderful movie!" wrote Mr Coelho.'The Alchemist' author also posted a screenshot from his Facebook page, where he had written that the 2008 movie was the only time he had watched any of Shah Rukh's acts. The image read, "His first (and only) movie that I watched (this year, even if it was released in 2008) was 'My Name is Khan'. And not only was the movie excellent, but SRK deserved an Oscar if Hollywood was not manipulated. He kindly offered to send the other titles - as you probably guess, it is not easy to find them in Switzerland."Shah Rukh too tweeted saying that it was sad that such films are "still relevant" and was grateful to the cast and crew for giving him such a great film. "It's kinda sad too that 'My Name is Khan' is still relevant. But thanks Karan, Ravi, Kajol, SEL, Shibani, Niranjan, Deepa, Jimmy & all cast/crew for a special film," the 51-year-old star wrote.Director Karan Johar also wrote on Twitter, along with a still from the movie, "Thank you Rizvan... for spreading your love... your message... your innocence... #7YearsOfMyNameIsKhan."He also thanked Paulo for his words of appreciation. "So honoured you liked our film this much..." Karan Johar wrote.